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Former “60 Minutes” Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi Says She’ll Announce New Gig This Week, Living Well Is the Best Revenge This Summer

By Roger Friedman

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Sharyn Alfonsi is not letting Bari Weiss get to her.

Alfonsi, fired from “60 Minutes” for being an outstanding journalist, is proving the adage “Living well is the best revenge.”

She’s posted very happy pictures of her vacation to social media.

She also says she’ll be announcing a new gig this week. “Any guesses?” she asks. Mine would be either NBC or ABC, where she would have a huge impact. She might also be launching something on YouTube.

Alfonsi crossed new CBS News chief and Trump lackey Bari Weiss this past season when her report on the US sending prisoners to a violent El Salvador prison was pulled, then finally aired. Weiss didn’t want Trump to look bad. Eventually the piece ran, and the CECOT prison became an international scandal. (See below.) The real insult to CBS was when the Canadian feed went out anyway, despite Weiss’s censorship.

Again, below Alfonsi’s Instagram post, her report.

Sharyn, we are standing by!


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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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