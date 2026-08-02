Former “60 Minutes” Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi Says She’ll Announce New Gig This Week, Living Well Is the Best Revenge This Summer

Sharyn Alfonsi is not letting Bari Weiss get to her.

Alfonsi, fired from “60 Minutes” for being an outstanding journalist, is proving the adage “Living well is the best revenge.”

She’s posted very happy pictures of her vacation to social media.

She also says she’ll be announcing a new gig this week. “Any guesses?” she asks. Mine would be either NBC or ABC, where she would have a huge impact. She might also be launching something on YouTube.

Alfonsi crossed new CBS News chief and Trump lackey Bari Weiss this past season when her report on the US sending prisoners to a violent El Salvador prison was pulled, then finally aired. Weiss didn’t want Trump to look bad. Eventually the piece ran, and the CECOT prison became an international scandal. (See below.) The real insult to CBS was when the Canadian feed went out anyway, despite Weiss’s censorship.

Again, below Alfonsi’s Instagram post, her report.

Sharyn, we are standing by!



