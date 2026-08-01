“Spider Man: Brand New Day” Vanquishes “Avengers: Endgame” with All Time High Opening Day of $168 Million, Heads Toward Record Weekend

Tom Holland and Zendaya must think this is normal.

They are starring in the two biggest movies of 2026, which I call “Spodyssey.”

In the case of “Spider Man: Brand New Day,” they broke a record yesterday for biggest opening weekend ever. The total was $168 million.

“Brand New Day” may yet set the record for biggest opening weekend of all time if it can cross the $368 million line tomorrow. It’s possible. Theaters are filled to the brim with fans.

For both records, Spider Man beats “Avengers: Endgame” for the title.

And then there’s “The Odyssey,” now up to $360 million and headed to $400 million shortly. It’s also still playing to packed houses, especially IMAX theaters.

The newly married couple are each 30 years old. She’s nominated for an Emmy for “Euphoria.” They are the homecoming king and queen of Hollywood. You can’t do any better. I hope they don’t take it for granted. I’m sure they won’t.

There isn’t much else going on right now. But I do recommend seeing “Hadestown” while it’s in theaters. This is note perfect filmed version of the Broadway musical, with a sensational cast of Andre De Shields, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, and Patrick Page.

They are all from the original Tony-winning cast. Carney and Page play adversaries, just as they did in “Spider Man: Turn off the Dark” on Broadway. Carney and Noblezada are a married couple. Amber Gray could get an Oscar nomination, I think. Why not? The music soars and the direction is flawless. What an experience!