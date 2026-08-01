Shock: “Sopranos” Star Vinnie Pastore, aka “Big Pussy,” Dead At Age 80, Found in His Apartment, A Sweet Man Who Was a Fan and NY Favorite

I am so sorry to read that Vinnie Pastore has died.

The famed “Sopranos” actor was 80 years old. According to reports, he was found in his Bronx apartment.

Vinnie, of course, played Sal “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on the Emmy winning HBO series. His character was violent, but in real life he was a lovely guy who was a New York favorite and incredibly popular.

On the show, Tony (James Gandolfini) loved him until, well, he didn’t. Amazingly, Sal died in season 2, but his presence never abated. He made that big an impression.

Vinnie has participated in many post-“Sopranos” activities since the show went off the air along with his former castmates like Dominic Chianese, Lorraine Bracco, Steve Schirripa, and so on. It was always a thrill to run into him.

Pastore won several acting awards post-“Sopranos” from regional film festivals for smaller movies. He was also part of the cast when the show won Best Ensemble for a TV series in 2000 from the Screen Actors Guild.

I’ll post tributes below. Condolences to his friends and family.

Statement from his longtime manager Robert Attermann:

“Vinny was one of the kindest, most generous people I have ever known. He treated everyone with warmth and respect, never turning down a fan who wanted a photograph or an autograph. He genuinely appreciated the people who supported him and always made them feel valued.

“He loved being an actor. He was passionate about his craft and was always encouraging, respectful, and generous with young actors, taking the time to offer guidance and support whenever he could.

For me, losing Vinny is deeply personal. Over more than three decades, I had the honor of watching not only his remarkable career but also the incredible person he was. I will miss his friendship, his loyalty, his humor, and his heart.

“My deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and the countless fans whose lives he touched. He leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond his memorable performances. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

“Rest in peace, my dear friend.”



