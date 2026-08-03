Watch: Jennifer Lopez Having a Grand Time in Venice’s Grand Canal, Lip Syncing to Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” Because…Why Not?

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Who doesn’t have a good time in Venice? I mean, real Venice.
Jennifer Lopez seems to be there for some reason, maybe vacation. So she posted a selfie singing Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” from a gondola.
Living well is the best revenge, kids.
Have Jlo and Madge ever met? They must have. Experts can weigh in.
PS Jennifer may have been on a trip with sister, Lynda, one of the hardest working womae in New York media. I love listening to her on WINS1010AM.
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