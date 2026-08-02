Sunday, August 2, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Ariana Grande Ditches Jonathan Bailey and UK “Sunday in the Park With George,” Will Lay Low After Current Tour Because of “Scrutiny”

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

I made a huge mistake. You’re not supposed to sit on stories, and publish ASAP/

I knew for a bit that Ariana Grande was not going to remain with the coming “Sunday in the Park with George” in London for 2027.

Her co-star was going to be “Wicked” alum Jonathan Bailey.

But a couple of weeks ago, the production announced it would not start selling tickets until this fall. I confirmed that Ariana had dropped out, and producers wee looking for Bailey’s new partner.

Today, it was confirmed by People magazine that Ariana has ankled the project. She’s on tour now promoting her new album, the number 1 “Petal.” When that’s over, she says she’s going to take a “break.”

One reason for her break, they say, is because of “scutiny” when she appears in public. Her fans constantly note that Ariana looks emaciated, and needs help with food issues. She’s skin and bones in pictures. Yesterday fans were pointing out she looked less well than Karen Carpenter before her death.

This is ominous. It’s time to get well if, for no other reason, she has to promote the new “Fockers” movie in November. More importantly, it’s for her survival.

Ariana still has 3 shows left in the US on this tour, followed by a run of 10 shows at London’s O2 Arena. Will she make it to the end? Let’s hope she’s got a qualified team, including a nutritionist, whether she completes the tour or not.

As for “Sunday in the Park,” producers will be smart to find a theater pro who can handle the rigors of 8 performances a week, with Bailey.

MUSIC PREMIERE! Carly Simon Wrote, Produced, and Played Almost Everything on “Peaches,” Her Seductive New Single

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com