I made a huge mistake. You’re not supposed to sit on stories, and publish ASAP/

I knew for a bit that Ariana Grande was not going to remain with the coming “Sunday in the Park with George” in London for 2027.

Her co-star was going to be “Wicked” alum Jonathan Bailey.

But a couple of weeks ago, the production announced it would not start selling tickets until this fall. I confirmed that Ariana had dropped out, and producers wee looking for Bailey’s new partner.

Today, it was confirmed by People magazine that Ariana has ankled the project. She’s on tour now promoting her new album, the number 1 “Petal.” When that’s over, she says she’s going to take a “break.”

One reason for her break, they say, is because of “scutiny” when she appears in public. Her fans constantly note that Ariana looks emaciated, and needs help with food issues. She’s skin and bones in pictures. Yesterday fans were pointing out she looked less well than Karen Carpenter before her death.

This is ominous. It’s time to get well if, for no other reason, she has to promote the new “Fockers” movie in November. More importantly, it’s for her survival.

Ariana still has 3 shows left in the US on this tour, followed by a run of 10 shows at London’s O2 Arena. Will she make it to the end? Let’s hope she’s got a qualified team, including a nutritionist, whether she completes the tour or not.

As for “Sunday in the Park,” producers will be smart to find a theater pro who can handle the rigors of 8 performances a week, with Bailey.