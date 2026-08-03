All the chads have been counted.

Sony managed to find the missing 11,780 votes after all.

The result is “Spider Man: Brand New Day” did pass “Avengers: Endgame” this weekend and is now the reigning champ of all time opening weekends.

It’s amazing how these things happen, but they do.

Initially, “Brand New Day” was counted at $355 million. But somewhere an extra $5 million was unknown — maybe from absentee audience or mail in viewers, who knows? But now “Brand New Day” stands tall at $360 million.

Anyway, it’s a day of celebration in MovieLand. That new distinction should propel “Brand New Day” even higher this week. How it makes the Russo brothers feel after holding the title for “Endgame,” who knows? But now they will really lean into having their new one, “Avengers: Doomsday,” try and beat “Brand New Day” when it comes out at the end of the year.

In the end, Marvel is the winner one way or another. Fifty years from now, on the renamed Trump Classic Movies, the Marvel releases will be revered by hosts North and South West the way Ben Mankiewicz talks about “Casablanca” today. What a time that will be!