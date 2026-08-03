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Yes! “Spider Man Brand New Day” Broke the All Time Opening Weekend Record After All, Speeding Past “Avengers: Endgame” When All Chads Came In

By Roger Friedman

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All the chads have been counted.

Sony managed to find the missing 11,780 votes after all.

The result is “Spider Man: Brand New Day” did pass “Avengers: Endgame” this weekend and is now the reigning champ of all time opening weekends.

It’s amazing how these things happen, but they do.

Initially, “Brand New Day” was counted at $355 million. But somewhere an extra $5 million was unknown — maybe from absentee audience or mail in viewers, who knows? But now “Brand New Day” stands tall at $360 million.

Anyway, it’s a day of celebration in MovieLand. That new distinction should propel “Brand New Day” even higher this week. How it makes the Russo brothers feel after holding the title for “Endgame,” who knows? But now they will really lean into having their new one, “Avengers: Doomsday,” try and beat “Brand New Day” when it comes out at the end of the year.

In the end, Marvel is the winner one way or another. Fifty years from now, on the renamed Trump Classic Movies, the Marvel releases will be revered by hosts North and South West the way Ben Mankiewicz talks about “Casablanca” today. What a time that will be!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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