Saturday, July 4, 2026
Donate
BusinessCelebrity

Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike’s Nightclub in New York Delays Opening by 3 Months Because of “Construction Delay,” Hen Nights Affected

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

All the hens shouldn’t couldn’t count eggs in their baskets just yet.

Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike’s nightclub — a contemporary version of male strip club Chippendale’s — won’t be opening in October as planned in New York.

The club says the opening set for October 22, 2026 has been delayed by three months. The new date is January 27, 2028.

The reason? A “construction problem” at the former Copacabana on West 47th St and Eighth Avenue.

The club will miss the holiday season completely — if it opens at all.

Magic Mike’s is based on the three movies by the same name, inspired by Tatum’s days as a male dancer.

The website says there are special rates for groups, or “hen clubs.” I’ll tell you, I’m old and use a lot of outdated expressions, but I burst out laughing when I saw the expression “hen night.” I guess you could say I was “clucking.” What year is at Magic Mike’s, 1959? Are the girls from Sterling Cooper coming over after work?

A three month construction delay? Or is it a financial hitch? I guess in a few months we’ll strip away the truth!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com