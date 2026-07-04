All the hens shouldn’t couldn’t count eggs in their baskets just yet.

Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike’s nightclub — a contemporary version of male strip club Chippendale’s — won’t be opening in October as planned in New York.

The club says the opening set for October 22, 2026 has been delayed by three months. The new date is January 27, 2028.

The reason? A “construction problem” at the former Copacabana on West 47th St and Eighth Avenue.

The club will miss the holiday season completely — if it opens at all.

Magic Mike’s is based on the three movies by the same name, inspired by Tatum’s days as a male dancer.

The website says there are special rates for groups, or “hen clubs.” I’ll tell you, I’m old and use a lot of outdated expressions, but I burst out laughing when I saw the expression “hen night.” I guess you could say I was “clucking.” What year is at Magic Mike’s, 1959? Are the girls from Sterling Cooper coming over after work?

A three month construction delay? Or is it a financial hitch? I guess in a few months we’ll strip away the truth!