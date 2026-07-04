Beyonce Drops a Surprise 70s Style R&B Single for July 4th, Looking to take on Madonna’s Return to Number 1 on the Charts

Out of nowhere, Beyonce is back.

Today she’s dropped a surprise 70s style R&B single called “Morning Dew (Donk).” Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon wrote the song, and it’s produced by Beyoncé and Pharrell.

Last night she reportedly attended Taylor Swift’s wedding, But maybe that was just to launch the new single.

Beyonce is taking on Madonna, riding high this week after the successful release of her “Confessions II” album.

Is a Beyonce album coming? Will she make the August 30th Grammy deadline?