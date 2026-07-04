Taylor Swift’s $20 Mil All Star Wedding May Have Been Breaking Point for Fans: First Time Star Singer Almost Completely Off the Charts

For years now, Taylor Swift has been a mainstay of the pop charts.

On iTunes, amazon, and Spotify, Taylor Swift has been lodged on the album and singles charts endlessly. Many weeks there have been three or four albums in the top 50.

Swift’s album catalog — her “Taylor’s Version” of rerecorded albums plus the many she’s made since her masters fight — have clogged up the top 50.

But all of a sudden, Taylor Time is over. She has one single, “I Knew It (I Knew You)”, from “Toy Story 5,” at number 8 on iTunes.

Swift has but one album — her recent “Life of a Showgirl” — in the top 100 at around number 20 on amazon and 33 on iTunes. That’s it.

She has no single in the Spotify top 50.

What’s gone wrong? A generational disconnect? Is the party over? It could very well be that the $20 million wedding at Madison Square Garden was her over-saturation point.

The massive publicity, the carrying on with random celebrities, and the actual marriage may have thrown an off switch with fans.

Now that Swift isn’t single, and writing “Dear John” letters to ex-lovers and boyfriends, the girls who followed her heartbreak may not see her as their buddy anymore. She’s a 35 year old married lady.

Instead of rallying behind their favorite star and buying her records as a wedding gift, Swift fans may have just moved on at last. One thing’s for sure: those fans who were buying her music in huge quantities appeared to have stopped all their shopping.

Will the catalog rebound? Will Taylor have the longevity of her idols like Stevie Nicks, Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon?

Let’s keep an eye on this development.