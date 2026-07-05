Trump Gets Corrupt FIFA to Reverse Punishment for US Soccer Player, A Birthright Citizen Trump Would Otherwise Deport

Everything about FIFA is disgusting and corrupt.

We love the World Cup, but the people who run it would see out their grandmothers for a Diet Coke.

The New York Times and others are reporting now that Donald Trump essentially strong armed FIFA into reversing a “red card” or punishment against US Team player Folarin Balogun.

Ironically, Balogun is a birthright citizen, the people Trump wants banned from the country. LOL. The soccer star was born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 3, 2001, to Nigerian parents who were visiting the country. You can only hope he refuses to visit the White House if he US wins, but if he doesn’t, Trump will send his whole family to El Salvador.

Happy America 250.

The Times and other outlets say Trump called Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, in the hours after the United States men’s soccer team played Wednesday and asked him to review the suspension of the team’s top goal scorer in the World Cup.

Since Infantino has already given Trump a bogus peace prize, it was an easy call to make.

Balogun is eligible to play Monday against Belgium for the US Team. After the World Cup, Trump will try and deport him.

Guess who the White House Liaison is to the World Cup? Why, Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy, and long time Trump patronage employee. Not surprised, right? MAGA loves this stuff. It’s hard to know what they like more — nepotism, inflated salaries, the destruction of Washington, or Trump grifting $2 billion in income so far in his second term.

Why should international teams take the World Cup seriously now? We have to hope Spain or Portugal or another country wins fairly, and that the US players will be so wracked with guilt that they’ll blow their own chances. (I wish Cabo Verde was still in the mix.)

Read the Times story here.

