Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” Begins Its Own Journey With Positive Pre-Reviews on Social Media: “Best Nolan Film Since Oppenheimer!”

The social media embargo has lifted for Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

They, are, of course, very positive. And why not? Nolan is one of our top filmmakers. Homer, who wrote the original poem, was epic.

Seriously. This is not just “Nolan’s Best Film Since Oppenheimer!”

The clues dropped onto Twitter say all the right things. Staggering visuals, amazing production, kudos for Samantha Morton.

A lot of the posts are from people we don’t know, influencers who got a first look and are excited.

But real reviewers are approving, too. Steven Weintraub of Collide.com says: “Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is *incredible*. I’ve been lucky enough to watch it twice and it gets better on the second viewing. I’m really blown away by this film.”

Perri Nemiroff, who’s got a sharp eye: “A heavy contributor to making The Odyssey utterly riveting from start to finish? All the jaw-dropping craftsmanship on display in the film. Hoyte van Hoytema’s work is as astounding as ever. It’s one breathtaking visual after the next, but also, I know the team went above and beyond to shoot the entire movie on IMAX film cameras and that effort pays off BIG TIME. It’s a major reason why The Odyssey delivers blockbuster-sized thrills while also feeling incredibly intimate and character-first.”

Simon Thompson: “Christopher Nolan’s #TheOdyssey is flawless filmmaking, every inch as epic as you’d expect. Leading a stellar cast, Matt Damon gives Odysseus everything in a career-best powerhouse performance. Robert Pattinson is outstanding as Antinous and John Leguizamo’s Eumaeus is sublime.”

There’s a lot of racist comments on Twitter from people who’ve never read Homer, but just have it in for various actors or how the movie updates the story. Just ignore them. They think “The Odyssey” is a Honda.

We won’t see this movie at a real press screening until one week from tonight. The Premiere is Tuesday night and reviews will be released Wednesday. Universal has a lot riding on this movie. Regardless of early hype, it’s going to be a worthy event in movie theaters.