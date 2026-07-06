Richard Gere is Back! Playing “Philip Roth” in Film Based on Novel by Writer’s Former Girlfriend, The Great Ed Zwick Directing

Richard Gere is back!

Lately, Gere has been killing it in “The Agency” with Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright on Paramount Plus.

But let’s face it, Richard Gere is a movie star, from “American Gigolo” and “Days of Heaven” to “Chicago” and “Pretty Woman,” for starters.

Now Gere, 76, will star in the film adaptation of “Asymetry,” playing a character loosely based on the late great novelist Philip Roth. (Roth fancied himself a “player” and probably thought he looked like Gere. He didn’t, but he was a great writer.)

Lisa Halliday wrote the book about her time when she worked for a literary agency and had a fling with Roth, who was considerably older. Diana Silvers, 28, will play the Halliday character. Silvers is not just an actress but a singer also, with a bunch of gigs coming up this fall.

Halliday, by the way, has always maintained her characters are fictional and inspired by a lot of people. Roth apparently liked the novel and sent her an email before his death calling “Asymmetry” a winner.

(Hopefully, there’s a better title for this movie.)

It’s nice to see Ed Zwick back in the director’s chair. He’s given us “The Last Samurai,” “Glory,” “thirtysomething” on tv, and many more terrific projects.

PS Roth’s most famous book was “Portnoy’s Complaint,” which was not about sports and pizza fan podcaster Dave Portnoy.

Here’s Silvers singing. She has an album out, too.

