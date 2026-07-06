Monday, July 6, 2026
Donate
Movies

Richard Gere is Back! Playing “Philip Roth” in Film Based on Novel by Writer’s Former Girlfriend, The Great Ed Zwick Directing

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

Richard Gere is back!

Lately, Gere has been killing it in “The Agency” with Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright on Paramount Plus.

But let’s face it, Richard Gere is a movie star, from “American Gigolo” and “Days of Heaven” to “Chicago” and “Pretty Woman,” for starters.

Now Gere, 76, will star in the film adaptation of “Asymetry,” playing a character loosely based on the late great novelist Philip Roth. (Roth fancied himself a “player” and probably thought he looked like Gere. He didn’t, but he was a great writer.)

Lisa Halliday wrote the book about her time when she worked for a literary agency and had a fling with Roth, who was considerably older. Diana Silvers, 28, will play the Halliday character. Silvers is not just an actress but a singer also, with a bunch of gigs coming up this fall.

Halliday, by the way, has always maintained her characters are fictional and inspired by a lot of people. Roth apparently liked the novel and sent her an email before his death calling “Asymmetry” a winner.

(Hopefully, there’s a better title for this movie.)

It’s nice to see Ed Zwick back in the director’s chair. He’s given us “The Last Samurai,” “Glory,” “thirtysomething” on tv, and many more terrific projects.

PS Roth’s most famous book was “Portnoy’s Complaint,” which was not about sports and pizza fan podcaster Dave Portnoy.

Here’s Silvers singing. She has an album out, too.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com