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Mariska Hargitay Gets the Last Laugh: 20 Years After Winning Her Only Emmy Award the “SVU” Star Will Host the Show this Fall

By Roger Friedman

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The only time Mariska Hargitay won an Emmy Award for playing Olivia Benson was 20 years ago, in 2006.

The star of 27 seasons of “Law and Order SVU” went to more nominations but her final one was in 2011.

But now, she gets the last laugh. NBC’s longest running star will host the Emmy Awards this September on her home network.

This has been a big year for Hargitay. She just had a stint on Broadway in a one woman show, “Everything’s Brilliant.”

Her documentary, “My Mother Jayne,” about her late movie star mother, Jayne Mansfield, was highly praised and won a raft of awards. Catch it if you can — it’s terrific.

But it’s her run as Olivia Benson, the pioneering detective turned captain in the Special Victims Unit of the NYPD, that is her calling card. Almost three decades have passed, and Hargitay has never hit a lull. Her performance is consistently good, a high standard for TV or movies.

The Emmys have long ignored procedural dramas, no matter how big a star might be featured. For example, Angela Bassett is on “911,” and gets no attention. Linda Hunt was on “NCIS New Orleans” forever. There’s so much talent, but a lot of snobbery. Almost no broadcast shows get any nominations.

For Mariska, this has to be sweet vindication. And NBC isn’t stupid. Olivia Benson is incredibly popular. Hargitay radiates good vibes. The Emmys may finally get a rating. And think of all the actors who’ve worked on “SVU” over the years. The whole Emmys could be a running gag about Hargitay employing all of Hollywood.

Nicely done!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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