Madonna Loses Her Voice: Instrumental Version of “Confessions II” Album Is Number 1 on iTunes, Outselling 3 Others

Ok, this is weird.

The instrumental version of Madonna’s “Confessions II” album is number on iTunes.

It’s ahead of three other versions, all with Madonna’s vocals.

Well, Stuart Price’s production on “Confessions II” is really amazing. I suppose it could be listened to without the vocals or words to the songs.

But the album is Madonna’s, and I’d think her fans would like to hear her sing the songs.

Right now, Madonna holds the top positions on iTunes. Instrumentals is first, followed by a “Grindr” edition. This is not chicken parm. It’s her loyal core gay audience. According to the website, it’s a vinyl LP picture disc with a nonstop mix of the original tracks.

Soon there will be editions for every kind of Madonna fan. I’m looking forward to polka Confessions.

The result, by the way, is that “CII” is selling 101,000 copies this week and should come in at number 1.

Really, the instrumentals are nice, but I think Madonna might take offense that the fans don’t want to hear her voice. Amirite?