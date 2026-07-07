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Madonna Loses Her Voice: Instrumental Version of “Confessions II” Album Is Number 1 on iTunes, Outselling 3 Others

By Roger Friedman

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Ok, this is weird.

The instrumental version of Madonna’s “Confessions II” album is number on iTunes.

It’s ahead of three other versions, all with Madonna’s vocals.

Well, Stuart Price’s production on “Confessions II” is really amazing. I suppose it could be listened to without the vocals or words to the songs.

But the album is Madonna’s, and I’d think her fans would like to hear her sing the songs.

Right now, Madonna holds the top positions on iTunes. Instrumentals is first, followed by a “Grindr” edition. This is not chicken parm. It’s her loyal core gay audience. According to the website, it’s a vinyl LP picture disc with a nonstop mix of the original tracks.

Soon there will be editions for every kind of Madonna fan. I’m looking forward to polka Confessions.

The result, by the way, is that “CII” is selling 101,000 copies this week and should come in at number 1.

Really, the instrumentals are nice, but I think Madonna might take offense that the fans don’t want to hear her voice. Amirite?

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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