Watch here: Emmy Nominations 11:30 — “The Pitt,” “Pluribus,” “Shrinking” in Race But No “Heated Rivalry” or “Bear”

Emmy nominations are coming at 11:30 this morning.

In the mix: “The Pitt,” “Pluribus,” “Shrinking,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Abbott Elementary,” and so on.

But two shows won’t turn up in the announcement. “Heated Rivalry” comes from Canada, so they’re not eligible — although you can guess the stars will be heavily featured and promoted for the Emmy telecast.

Also, “The Bear” final season will be eligible next year since it just dropped.

Lots of familiar faces otherwise. Almost nothing from network TV.

Stay tuned…

