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Watch here: Emmy Nominations 11:30 — “The Pitt,” “Pluribus,” “Shrinking” in Race But No “Heated Rivalry” or “Bear”

By Roger Friedman

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Emmy nominations are coming at 11:30 this morning.

In the mix: “The Pitt,” “Pluribus,” “Shrinking,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Abbott Elementary,” and so on.

But two shows won’t turn up in the announcement. “Heated Rivalry” comes from Canada, so they’re not eligible — although you can guess the stars will be heavily featured and promoted for the Emmy telecast.

Also, “The Bear” final season will be eligible next year since it just dropped.

Lots of familiar faces otherwise. Almost nothing from network TV.
Stay tuned…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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