Urgent, Emergency: Foreigner’s Mick Jones Sells Catalog of Hits to Primary Wave, Plans 50th Anniversary Concert at Ellis Island

Big music catalog sale this morning.

Mick Jones of Foreigner has sold his entire catalog — everything he owns, basically — to Primary Wave.

That includes one of the best pop songs ever written — “I Want to Know What Love Is” — plus hits like “Urgent,” “Cold as Ice,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Hot Blooded,” and so on.

No word on how much the deal is worth, but it’s definitely north of $100 million. Those songs are ripe for commercials and other uses. We’re going to be hearing them all very soon.

In a statement, Mick says the band will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a documentary and big celebration including a live show at Ellis Island with original members Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood.

Congrats to Mick and his whole family. A nice pay off for a great career!