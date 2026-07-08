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Urgent, Emergency: Foreigner’s Mick Jones Sells Catalog of Hits to Primary Wave, Plans 50th Anniversary Concert at Ellis Island

By Roger Friedman

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Big music catalog sale this morning.

Mick Jones of Foreigner has sold his entire catalog — everything he owns, basically — to Primary Wave.

That includes one of the best pop songs ever written — “I Want to Know What Love Is” — plus hits like “Urgent,” “Cold as Ice,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Hot Blooded,” and so on.

No word on how much the deal is worth, but it’s definitely north of $100 million. Those songs are ripe for commercials and other uses. We’re going to be hearing them all very soon.

In a statement, Mick says the band will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a documentary and big celebration including a live show at Ellis Island with original members Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood.

Congrats to Mick and his whole family. A nice pay off for a great career!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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