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Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams Added to Celebrity Pile On with Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira for World Cup Finale

By Roger Friedman
Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

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FIFA has added more celebrities to its pile on for the World Cup Championship.

Now they’ve got Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, and Robbie Williams added to the insanity.

Previously announced were Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Shakira for the 11 minute halftime show in which Madge will officially adopt Justin Bieber. Shakira’s role is unknown.

Somehow, they will fit in the final game, as well.

Will Tom dangle from the stop of the stadium? Or fly over with the Air Force? And what new girlfriend will he debut before his fall movie promotion?

And who’s paying for all this?

Don’t forget– Donald Trump may show up and hand out the trophy. I wonder if he remembers Madonna from the 1980s clubs?

I told you before Global Citizen is involved, and that’s never good.

https://www.showbiz411.com/2026/07/08/madonna-justin-bieber-bts-shakira-roped-into-11-minute-show-at-world-cup-finale-for-new-fifa-fund-with-global-citizen

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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