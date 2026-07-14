Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams Added to Celebrity Pile On with Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira for World Cup Finale

FIFA has added more celebrities to its pile on for the World Cup Championship.

Now they’ve got Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, and Robbie Williams added to the insanity.

Previously announced were Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Shakira for the 11 minute halftime show in which Madge will officially adopt Justin Bieber. Shakira’s role is unknown.

Somehow, they will fit in the final game, as well.

Will Tom dangle from the stop of the stadium? Or fly over with the Air Force? And what new girlfriend will he debut before his fall movie promotion?

And who’s paying for all this?

Don’t forget– Donald Trump may show up and hand out the trophy. I wonder if he remembers Madonna from the 1980s clubs?

I told you before Global Citizen is involved, and that’s never good.

https://www.showbiz411.com/2026/07/08/madonna-justin-bieber-bts-shakira-roped-into-11-minute-show-at-world-cup-finale-for-new-fifa-fund-with-global-citizen