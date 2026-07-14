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“Cats: Jellicle Ball” is Closing on Broadway, Andrew Lloyd Webber is Upset, But Show Never Attracted a Big Enough Audience

By Roger Friedman

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Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber has his knickers in a twist.

His latest iteration of the annoying musical, “Cats,” is closing in two weeks, much sooner than he expected even though it (mysteriously) won 3 Tony Awards last month..

“Jellicle Ball” started off-off Broadway, and should have stayed there. Instead, ALW moved it to the Broadhurst Theater, where prices soared and audiences diminished. The musical was falling far short of $1 million a week at the box office and there was no way to prop it up without names as a lure.

I’m sorry for the actors and the crew, but what were you thinking? By now the whole world can sing “Memory,” the show’s chief song, to themselves.

Don’t cry for Webber. He’ll be back on Broadway soon enough if his London revival of “Jesus Christ Superstar” takes off. His shows will be in rotation well after we are all gone, trust me.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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