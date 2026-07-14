“Cats: Jellicle Ball” is Closing on Broadway, Andrew Lloyd Webber is Upset, But Show Never Attracted a Big Enough Audience

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber has his knickers in a twist.

His latest iteration of the annoying musical, “Cats,” is closing in two weeks, much sooner than he expected even though it (mysteriously) won 3 Tony Awards last month..

“Jellicle Ball” started off-off Broadway, and should have stayed there. Instead, ALW moved it to the Broadhurst Theater, where prices soared and audiences diminished. The musical was falling far short of $1 million a week at the box office and there was no way to prop it up without names as a lure.

I’m sorry for the actors and the crew, but what were you thinking? By now the whole world can sing “Memory,” the show’s chief song, to themselves.

Don’t cry for Webber. He’ll be back on Broadway soon enough if his London revival of “Jesus Christ Superstar” takes off. His shows will be in rotation well after we are all gone, trust me.