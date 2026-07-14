Donald Trump Presidential First: Pays $5.6 Million Court Ordered Judgment to a Woman Who Claims He Raped Her — E. Jean Carroll Gets Her Vindication

Donald Trump has done something no other US president can claim.

He’s paid $5.6 million in a court ordered judgment to a woman who claims he raped her.

Writer E. Jean Carroll has now officially collected her money after many courts upheld the decision. The Trump-appointed Supreme Court refused to get involved.

Trump still owes Carroll over $80 million for defaming her after she won that judgment.

It’s an amazing victory and vindication for Carroll, who has been steadfast in her pursuit of the truth.

Robbie Kaplan, Carroll’s lead lawyer, gave this statement to MS NOW: “Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll. Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict.”

To anyone stupid enough to still support Trump, this day is for you, too.

Trump still owes $83.3 million defamation judgment to Carroll, but he is not required to pay it immediately while he appeals the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. A federal appeals court temporarily paused the payout on the condition that Trump post an appeal bond (which includes additional interest) of nearly $100 million.