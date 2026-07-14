Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Donate
CelebrityTheater

Off Broadway’s La Mama is Back, Big Time! Oscar Winner Sam Rockwell to Star in Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge” with Alfred Molina

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

There was a time when Ellen Stewart’s theater, La Mama, was the cutting edge of off Broadway.

These days, La Mama is still going, but it doesn’t get much publicity.

It sure will now! Oscar winner Sam Rockwell is coming in for a 13 week run in Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge.”

His co-stars are Alfred Molina and Marin Ireland. Neil Pepe is directing.

Tickets are relatively low priced and on sale now, but they will be gone very shortly. The theater is incredibly small.

For these actors and this director to be in a production like this is very unusual. You assume it will move to a larger theater or Broadway, but who knows? The reviews will tell the story.

The original Broadway production was in 1955 and featured Van Heflin, Eileen Heckart, Jack Warden, and Leo Penn — Sean’s father!

The most recent Broadway production was in 2016, starring Brits Mark Strong and Nicola Walker.

Prior to that, Liev Schreiber and Scarlett Johansson played the leads in 2010. She won a Tony Award.

Rockwell was nominated for a Tony in 2022 for “American Buffalo.” Molina has three Tony nominations under his belt. Ireland has also been nominated for a Tony. So these people know what they’re doing!

Again, get your tickets pronto!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com