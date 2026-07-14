Off Broadway’s La Mama is Back, Big Time! Oscar Winner Sam Rockwell to Star in Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge” with Alfred Molina

There was a time when Ellen Stewart’s theater, La Mama, was the cutting edge of off Broadway.

These days, La Mama is still going, but it doesn’t get much publicity.

It sure will now! Oscar winner Sam Rockwell is coming in for a 13 week run in Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge.”

His co-stars are Alfred Molina and Marin Ireland. Neil Pepe is directing.

Tickets are relatively low priced and on sale now, but they will be gone very shortly. The theater is incredibly small.

For these actors and this director to be in a production like this is very unusual. You assume it will move to a larger theater or Broadway, but who knows? The reviews will tell the story.

The original Broadway production was in 1955 and featured Van Heflin, Eileen Heckart, Jack Warden, and Leo Penn — Sean’s father!

The most recent Broadway production was in 2016, starring Brits Mark Strong and Nicola Walker.

Prior to that, Liev Schreiber and Scarlett Johansson played the leads in 2010. She won a Tony Award.

Rockwell was nominated for a Tony in 2022 for “American Buffalo.” Molina has three Tony nominations under his belt. Ireland has also been nominated for a Tony. So these people know what they’re doing!

Again, get your tickets pronto!