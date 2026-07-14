RIP Scott Bryce, 68, Star of “As the World Turns” and Many Prime Time Shows, Remembered by Friends Lucie Arnaz, Julianne Moore, More

Actor Scott Bryce, 68, has died from esophageal cancer.

Bryce was well known to fans of “As the World Turns” from the 1980s and 90s. He played a shady romantic hero paired with a young Meg Ryan. He was nominated for two Daytime Emmys.

Bryce was so popular that he went on to nighttime series like “Murphy Brown” and “Facts of Life.”

On social media, Bryce — whose father, Ed Bryce, was an original star of “The Guiding Light” — is being remembered by friends like Lucie Arnaz, Julianne Moore (who was on “As the World Turns” with him), co-star Finn Carter, and more.

Condolences to his family and friends.