Watch Trailer for Tom Cruise in “Digger,” About a Megalomaniac Saving the World from His Own Mess: Satirical Comedy? “Dr. Strangelove” 2.0?

Warner Bros. is pinning its hopes on “Digger,” starring Tom Cruise and opening this fall.

Alejandro Innaritu wrote and directed what looks from the trailer like a Coen Bros. satirical comedy. The story line is about a megalomaniac who must have the world from his own massive mistake.

Sandra Huller is the only woman in the main cast. Also featured are John Goodman — looking very Coen-ish, and Jesse Plemons.

This is Tom Cruise with lots of makeup looking for an Oscar nomination, if not win. He looks a lot like Slim Pickens in “Dr. Strangelove.” We’ll see what happens down the road.

