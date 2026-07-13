Jay Z’s Final Yankee Stadium Didn’t Start Until 12:20am, Finished 2:49AM Locked Out Hundreds of Fans, Featured Rihanna, Usher, Beyonce (Watch)

Jay Z’s third and final show at Yankee Stadium was certainly memorable.

Because of security problems, the 8pm show didn’t start until 12:20 am. It ended at 2:49am with fireworks, which I’m sure delighted all the people who were sleeping nearby.

Jay Z did apologize to the people who made it inside.

“Let me explain the delay to you guys. It was like 10,000 people outside and they closed all the doors. Somebody rushed the door, and they closed the door for you guys’ safety and everybody’s safety outside,” he said on Twittter. “It’s 10,000 people outside. I don’t want to start music and people get trampled. I’m really sorry for the inconvenience but I had to make sure everybody’s OK.”

Rihanna made a rare appearance singing, so did Usher and a few other stars like Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor. But the chaos downstairs locked out a lot of ticket holders and fans. Many who’d paid for tickets simply didn’t get in. I wouldn’t want to be on the Ticketmaster line this morning.



The Crowd attendance at Jay-Z Night 3 Yankee stadium show. pic.twitter.com/dWdvgtf2yF — Pop Media (@PopMedia_1) July 13, 2026

.@rihanna at the end of her performance at Jay-Z’s concert tonight: “I miss this sh-t y’all! I love you guys.” pic.twitter.com/ntzovFvir5 — FentyStats (@FentyStats) July 13, 2026