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Jay Z’s Final Yankee Stadium Didn’t Start Until 12:20am, Finished 2:49AM Locked Out Hundreds of Fans, Featured Rihanna, Usher, Beyonce (Watch)

By Roger Friedman

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Jay Z’s third and final show at Yankee Stadium was certainly memorable.

Because of security problems, the 8pm show didn’t start until 12:20 am. It ended at 2:49am with fireworks, which I’m sure delighted all the people who were sleeping nearby.

Jay Z did apologize to the people who made it inside.

“Let me explain the delay to you guys. It was like 10,000 people outside and they closed all the doors. Somebody rushed the door, and they closed the door for you guys’ safety and everybody’s safety outside,” he said on Twittter. “It’s 10,000 people outside. I don’t want to start music and people get trampled. I’m really sorry for the inconvenience but I had to make sure everybody’s OK.”

Rihanna made a rare appearance singing, so did Usher and a few other stars like Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor. But the chaos downstairs locked out a lot of ticket holders and fans. Many who’d paid for tickets simply didn’t get in. I wouldn’t want to be on the Ticketmaster line this morning.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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