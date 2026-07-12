Empire State Building Skywalkers Send Video They’re OK, Planning Something That Shows Their Love for NYC and Its People

Angela Niklau and Ivan Beerkus are back.

The Russian stars of the documentary “Skywalkers” got engaged last week atop the tallest spire of the Empire State Building. They made headlines all over the world.

Of course, they were arrested and let go.

Angela and Vanya are infamous all over Eastern Europe for gaining access to skyscrapers, then emerging on the top of them and filming themselves. Their doc, “Skywalkers,” is on Netflix.

What next? See the video below. They’re planning something to show New York how much they love us.

Chrysler Building? Freedom Tower? One of those mega apartment needles?

We need this! Someone call Batman right now!