Lindsey Graham Warmly Tributed by Biden, Franken, Klobuchar, Schiff, Contrasting Trump’s Past Obnoxious Tirades

Remember when Donald Trump said he was glad special prosecutor Robert Mueller was dead?

Or called Rob Reiner names after he was murdered? Trump takes delight in other people’s miseries, and is never gracious when a perceived enemy has died.

Contrast that with Democrats who have posted tributes to Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died last night at age 71. Graham disagreed with them on everything including the time of day. But that didn’t stop them from saying nice things about him now that he’s gone.

Graham was a cracker, that’s for sure. His legacy will not stand up after the shock of his death wears off. But these Tweets show statesmanship, not petty rancor. This is the way we used to be before Trump.

Life is strange, isn’t it? We thought we’d wake up to the Mitch McConnell death announcement. Instead we got this news.

Jill and I are shocked by the sudden passing of Lindsey Graham. Lindsey and I served together in Congress for over a decade, and worked closely on many issues throughout the years. We traveled the world together as members of the Senate Foreign Relations committee. We disagreed… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2026

Saddened to hear of Lindsay’s death though we so regularly disagreed. But he was a good friend and an amazingly effective Senator. Also, the funniest. One Christmas break I told him my family was going to Puerto Rico. He said, “Do two fundraisers. One for those who are… — Al Franken (@alfranken) July 12, 2026

It was a shock this morning to find out that my friend Lindsey Graham has died. He was a man who loved his work, his country, and his family. He didn’t have an easy life growing up and to me that explained a lot about him as well as his devotion to his remaining family members… pic.twitter.com/KJ1fl2XOJ8 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 12, 2026