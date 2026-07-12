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Lindsey Graham Warmly Tributed by Biden, Franken, Klobuchar, Schiff, Contrasting Trump’s Past Obnoxious Tirades

By Roger Friedman

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Remember when Donald Trump said he was glad special prosecutor Robert Mueller was dead?

Or called Rob Reiner names after he was murdered? Trump takes delight in other people’s miseries, and is never gracious when a perceived enemy has died.

Contrast that with Democrats who have posted tributes to Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died last night at age 71. Graham disagreed with them on everything including the time of day. But that didn’t stop them from saying nice things about him now that he’s gone.

Graham was a cracker, that’s for sure. His legacy will not stand up after the shock of his death wears off. But these Tweets show statesmanship, not petty rancor. This is the way we used to be before Trump.

Life is strange, isn’t it? We thought we’d wake up to the Mitch McConnell death announcement. Instead we got this news.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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