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Box Office: The Rock Sinks to Bottom of Ocean as Disney’s $200 Million-Plus “Moana” Flops with $43 Mil Opening Weekend

By Roger Friedman

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Maybe this will be the end of remaking cartoons into live action movies.

“Moana” was a great animated film in 2016. It won awards, people loved it.

But Disney had to make a live action version because that’s been their plan now for years. Most of the reboots have not been warmly welcomed. That didn’t stop them.

So here is “Moana,” with people like Dwayne The Rock Johnson. And it’s sunk like a rock to the bottom of the ocean. Total first weekend in the US: $43 million. On a $200 million-plus budget, maybe as high as $250 million.

The story isn’t good because each day this weekend, “Moana” fell more and more. Friday was $18 million, Saturday was $13.5 million, today is $11.5 million. Which means the audience didn’t like it very much.

And that’s a surprise since the audience meter at Rotten Tomatoes is 90% and Cinemascore gave it an A minus. But in reality, actual people who saw “Moana” didn’t come back or recommend it to their friends.

Of course, critics scorched it with 34%, a real low for Disney’s remakes.

The only bright side was $52 million from other countries, but even that won’t save it.

For Disney, not even the huge success of “Toy Story 5” will offset this extreme disappointment.

PS The movie’s lack of interest is reflected also in the soundtrack from “Hamilton” great Lin Manuel Miranda. It’s number 26 on iTunes, with no big song emerging from it.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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