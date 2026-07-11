I Told You About the Womack Sisters in May, Now They Have Five Singles on the iTunes R&B Chart Including Number 1

I told you about The Womack Sisters in May. No one listened. I never heard from their record company

Now their album is coming, their previous EP has charted, and they have five singles on the iTunes R&B chart including “If I Let You,” at number 1.

Please guys, these girls have the genes. We complain there’s no real R&B music, this is it. The Sisters are descended from the families of Sam Cooke and Bobby Womack, wild me who were also soul geniuses.