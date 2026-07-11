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Trump Stokes Sales for Haberman-Swan Book “Regime Change” — Already Number 1 for 3 Weeks — with Attack, Brags Again About Taking Cognition Tests

By Roger Friedman

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Donald Trump is very OCD, as we know.

Two things he obsesses about: losing his mind, and being criticized by people he knows are correct about him.

In a post this afternoon, Trump melds all this into one rant. He attacks the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman — whom he calls “Maggot” live a MAD magazine reader –for her book, “Regime Change,” with Jonathan Swan. His big complaint? The book is boring!

Apparently not. It’s been number 1 for three weeks, selling at 35 bucks on amazon. It’s already sold between 300,000 and 400,000 copies.

He wants us to know, again, that he keeps taking cognition tests every six months. This is Trump, who falls asleep on TV, refers to wife Melania by different names, says Japan is a Muslim country. He rants that he’s “the only President to take the test “three times, and I aced them all — Got every question right. Few people in Washington, D.C., could do so, including Maggot and her flunky associate, Jonathan Swan. I would be willing to bet they couldn’t get 50% of the questions right. Anyway, don’t buy their book, it’s garbage!”

(Noted: He couldn’t come up with a name for Swan because he secretly adores him.)

In other words, buy the book because it’s all true and it’s driving him crazy!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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