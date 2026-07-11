Trump Stokes Sales for Haberman-Swan Book “Regime Change” — Already Number 1 for 3 Weeks — with Attack, Brags Again About Taking Cognition Tests

Donald Trump is very OCD, as we know.

Two things he obsesses about: losing his mind, and being criticized by people he knows are correct about him.

In a post this afternoon, Trump melds all this into one rant. He attacks the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman — whom he calls “Maggot” live a MAD magazine reader –for her book, “Regime Change,” with Jonathan Swan. His big complaint? The book is boring!

Apparently not. It’s been number 1 for three weeks, selling at 35 bucks on amazon. It’s already sold between 300,000 and 400,000 copies.

He wants us to know, again, that he keeps taking cognition tests every six months. This is Trump, who falls asleep on TV, refers to wife Melania by different names, says Japan is a Muslim country. He rants that he’s “the only President to take the test “three times, and I aced them all — Got every question right. Few people in Washington, D.C., could do so, including Maggot and her flunky associate, Jonathan Swan. I would be willing to bet they couldn’t get 50% of the questions right. Anyway, don’t buy their book, it’s garbage!”

(Noted: He couldn’t come up with a name for Swan because he secretly adores him.)

In other words, buy the book because it’s all true and it’s driving him crazy!