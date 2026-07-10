Madonna’s “Confessions II” Debuts at Number 1 First Week, Sells Nearly as Much as 2019’s “Madame X” Back in 2019 with Five Different Versions

Madonna’s “Confessions II” is number 1 at the end of its first week of sales.

A lot of time and money was put into getting this chart position. There are FIVE different versions of “CII” on iTunes, for example. One of them is instrumental only. Another is the sound of ducks quacking (joking).

“CII” sold 126,700 copies according to hits daily double. That’s just 40,000 less than the entire run of Madonna’s last album, “Madame X,” back in 2019.

Everyone who worked on making “CII” a hit deserves credit, starting with manager Guy Oseary and composer producer Stuart Price.

Having Sabrina Carpenter on a track didn’t hurt either.

Madonna played into her gay following big time, and that was a smart idea. They rallied around for her as a result.

It’s not like the old days (nothing is). She’s not going to have a top 10 hit on the radio, like “Holiday” or “Like a Prayer.” Still, for a 68 year old pop star, these are impressive results.

Currently, the “After Hours” version of “CII’ is keeping the Rolling Stones’ really great new “Foreign Tongues” at number 2.