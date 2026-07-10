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Madonna’s “Confessions II” Debuts at Number 1 First Week, Sells Nearly as Much as 2019’s “Madame X” Back in 2019 with Five Different Versions

By Roger Friedman

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Madonna’s “Confessions II” is number 1 at the end of its first week of sales.

A lot of time and money was put into getting this chart position. There are FIVE different versions of “CII” on iTunes, for example. One of them is instrumental only. Another is the sound of ducks quacking (joking).

“CII” sold 126,700 copies according to hits daily double. That’s just 40,000 less than the entire run of Madonna’s last album, “Madame X,” back in 2019.

Everyone who worked on making “CII” a hit deserves credit, starting with manager Guy Oseary and composer producer Stuart Price.

Having Sabrina Carpenter on a track didn’t hurt either.

Madonna played into her gay following big time, and that was a smart idea. They rallied around for her as a result.

It’s not like the old days (nothing is). She’s not going to have a top 10 hit on the radio, like “Holiday” or “Like a Prayer.” Still, for a 68 year old pop star, these are impressive results.

Currently, the “After Hours” version of “CII’ is keeping the Rolling Stones’ really great new “Foreign Tongues” at number 2.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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