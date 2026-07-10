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The Rock Shock: “Moana” $250 Million Live Remake with Dwayne Johnson DOA with Just $4.5 Mil in Previews, Looking at $35 Mil Weekend

By Roger Friedman

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Once upon a time, The Rock was solid.

Dwayne Johnson really had a run of hits that was crazy. He could do no wrong.

Ten years after he voiced a character in Disney’s animated hit, “Moana,” Johnson is back in the live action version.

And…it’s a bust.

With a budget of $200 to $250 million, “Moana” made just $4.5 million in previews last night.

Now the film — with terrible reviews — is looking at a $35 million weekend.

And the reviews — just a 35% on Rotten Tomatoes, one of the very worst in Disney history.

Right now, the unreliable audience meter on Rotten Tomatoes is brimming with what look like planted reviews. They all loved it! LOL. But the take last night wouldn’t indicate a rush to the popcorn stand.

It doesn’t help, btw, that Johnson is the only recognizable face in the cast.

Johnson will be back, don’t worry. He’s going through a down moment after “The Smashing Machine” and some other misses. But he’s got the next “Fast and Furious” movie and another “Jumanji” sequel in the works. He’s this generation’s Sylvester Stallone, and we’re still stuck with at 80!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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