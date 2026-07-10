The Rock Shock: “Moana” $250 Million Live Remake with Dwayne Johnson DOA with Just $4.5 Mil in Previews, Looking at $35 Mil Weekend

Once upon a time, The Rock was solid.

Dwayne Johnson really had a run of hits that was crazy. He could do no wrong.

Ten years after he voiced a character in Disney’s animated hit, “Moana,” Johnson is back in the live action version.

And…it’s a bust.

With a budget of $200 to $250 million, “Moana” made just $4.5 million in previews last night.

Now the film — with terrible reviews — is looking at a $35 million weekend.

And the reviews — just a 35% on Rotten Tomatoes, one of the very worst in Disney history.

Right now, the unreliable audience meter on Rotten Tomatoes is brimming with what look like planted reviews. They all loved it! LOL. But the take last night wouldn’t indicate a rush to the popcorn stand.

It doesn’t help, btw, that Johnson is the only recognizable face in the cast.

Johnson will be back, don’t worry. He’s going through a down moment after “The Smashing Machine” and some other misses. But he’s got the next “Fast and Furious” movie and another “Jumanji” sequel in the works. He’s this generation’s Sylvester Stallone, and we’re still stuck with at 80!