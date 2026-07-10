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Taylor Sheridan Gets No Respect from Emmy Awards, Series “The Madison” and “Landman” with Stars Michelle Pfeiffer Billy Bob Thornton Snubbed

By Roger Friedman

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The Emmy Awards do not care for Taylor Sheridan.

Sheridan is a force in TV production these days, with “Marshals” on CBS, and streaming shows like “Landman” and “The Madison.”

There’s also “Dutton Ranch,” the spin off of “Yellowstone,” which you may recall was a ratings powerhouse until Kevin Costner screwed it up.

But none of these shows got an Emmy nomination this week, except a lone one for stunts.

Otherwise, stars like Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Ali Larter, Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Annette Bening, Ed Harris, and Kelly Reilly were totally ignored. (Kelly Reilly deserves her own category, frankly.)

Most of the shows, with the exception of “Marshals” on CBS, are on Paramount Plus, which does little to support them for awards season. This ironic since Showtime was killed off by Paramount Skydance in favor of the streamer.

Sheridan, in his own way, has become the Dick Wolf of streaming. And Wolf — who produces hours and hours of network TV — is also ignored by the Emmys. The irony here is that his biggest star, Mariska Hargitay of “SVU,” will host the Emmys this year because they’re on NBC.

Pfeiffer, meantime, was nominated for another show. “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” put her on the list. The dramedy is written and produced by her husband, David E. Kelly — another television titan — for Apple TV Plus.

Sheridan never had much luck either with “Yellowstone,” despite its massive success. Will he ever? Probably not. The Emmys are their own worst enemy at this point. They love to bite the hand that feeds them.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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