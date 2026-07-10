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Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” Will Go for Best Song with an Original Rap Number from Travis Scott — of Astroland Fame, Kyle Jenner Baby Daddy

By Roger Friedman

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Well, this should be weird.

As we prepare for Christopher Nolan’s epic “The Odyssey,” no stone has been left unturned for the Oscar race.

The movie comes with an original song over the end credits.

“When I’m Home” is written by Ludwig Göransson, James Blake, Travis Scott, and Christopher Nolan. It’s performed by Scott, Göransson, and Blake.

Scott is a rapper known for being the baby daddy of two kids with Kylie Jenner, who now dates Timothee Chalamet.

He was also the host of the infamous Astroworld concert in 2021, where 10 people died from crowding and crushing, and hundreds more were injured. Scott plays some kind of part in “The Odyssey,” apparently.

Scott’s rap could be up against songs like Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and the title track from John Carney’s “Power Ballad,” among others.

Nolan has never had his name on a soundtrack before, so this will be interesting for everyone.

Would Homer approve? Hard to say. You know, his grave settled a long time ago, I’m not sure if he has energy to turn in it. News of the song was written about first in Screen Rant.

Here’s an example of Scott’s work:

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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