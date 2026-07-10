Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” Will Go for Best Song with an Original Rap Number from Travis Scott — of Astroland Fame, Kyle Jenner Baby Daddy

Well, this should be weird.

As we prepare for Christopher Nolan’s epic “The Odyssey,” no stone has been left unturned for the Oscar race.

The movie comes with an original song over the end credits.

“When I’m Home” is written by Ludwig Göransson, James Blake, Travis Scott, and Christopher Nolan. It’s performed by Scott, Göransson, and Blake.

Scott is a rapper known for being the baby daddy of two kids with Kylie Jenner, who now dates Timothee Chalamet.

He was also the host of the infamous Astroworld concert in 2021, where 10 people died from crowding and crushing, and hundreds more were injured. Scott plays some kind of part in “The Odyssey,” apparently.

Scott’s rap could be up against songs like Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and the title track from John Carney’s “Power Ballad,” among others.

Nolan has never had his name on a soundtrack before, so this will be interesting for everyone.

Would Homer approve? Hard to say. You know, his grave settled a long time ago, I’m not sure if he has energy to turn in it. News of the song was written about first in Screen Rant.

Here’s an example of Scott’s work: