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Disney’s Live Action “Moana” Remake Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Panned by Critics with an Abysmal 38% on Rotten Tomatoes

By Roger Friedman

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Thomas Kail is an astute and talented director. But something’s gone wrong with his latest project.

Disney’s live action remake of “Moana,” an animation masterpiece, is getting killed by critics.

“Moana” has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a 38% rating. Ouch! Abysmal.

Reviewers are moaning about “Moana.”

Carla Hay writes in Culture Mix: “The 2026 version of Moana is a shipwreck of soulless filmmaking. The animated characters in 2016’s Moana give better acting performances than the humans in this dreadful live-action 2026 remake, which is polluted with bad film editing and awkward scenes.”

David Fear, in Rolling Stone: “The live-action Moana is simply spectacle that’s indistinguishable for any other generic spectacle out there — it’s peak Disney déjà vu.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the only well known actor on the cast list.

Unfortunately, Lin Manuel Miranda is listed as a producer. He and Kail made “Hamilton” together. They will make good things in the future. This isn’t one of them.

The 38% rating is fourth worst among all Disney remakes.

Disney is having such a big success with “Toy Story 5” they probably won’t even notice.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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