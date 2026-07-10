Summer of Classic Rock, Pop: Rolling Stones Join Paul McCartney, Madonna, and Next Carly Simon Reclaiming Their Legacies With Near Perfect New Albums

The Rolling Stones’ “Foreign Tongues” is out now on all platforms, and it’s one for the books.

“Foreign Tongues” is so good, and so much livelier than albums from younger artists, that it will surprise older fans and bring in new ones.

But this the summer of classic rock and pop artists, age 65 to 85, reclaiming their territory.

Paul McCartney’s already done it with “The Boys of Dungeon Lane” Dance fans are in a frenzy over Madonna’s “Confessions II,” lodged at the top of the album charts.

Next to arrive in mid August is Carly Simon‘s first album of new material in 18 years, called “Comes in Waves,” featuring one of her best songs ever, “Howl.” Simon is the original Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams, et al.

What a thrill to see the seniors showing the young people how it’s done.





