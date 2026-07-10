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Summer of Classic Rock, Pop: Rolling Stones Join Paul McCartney, Madonna, and Next Carly Simon Reclaiming Their Legacies With Near Perfect New Albums

By Roger Friedman

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The Rolling Stones’ “Foreign Tongues” is out now on all platforms, and it’s one for the books.

“Foreign Tongues” is so good, and so much livelier than albums from younger artists, that it will surprise older fans and bring in new ones.

But this the summer of classic rock and pop artists, age 65 to 85, reclaiming their territory.

Paul McCartney’s already done it with “The Boys of Dungeon Lane” Dance fans are in a frenzy over Madonna’s “Confessions II,” lodged at the top of the album charts.

Next to arrive in mid August is Carly Simon‘s first album of new material in 18 years, called “Comes in Waves,” featuring one of her best songs ever, “Howl.” Simon is the original Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams, et al.

What a thrill to see the seniors showing the young people how it’s done.


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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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