SOS: USA Today, Cloudflare, Other Publishers Thinking of Leaving Google Search Before They Go Bankrupt: Google Is Trying to Kill Us (Read)

Google is trying to kill me. They’re trying to murder every publisher by directing search results to AI and away from links.

Google also plays with the algorithm. They launch constant “corrections” to the way their crawlers go through sites. The fluctuations they cause are maddening and disheartening. I spend all day trying to subvert their assault on this site. That’s why I have a DONATE Button on the top right corner. Staying alive is not easy.

Read the AdWeek article below. USA Today and Newsweek are among the victims, Cloudflare may redirect the sites it hosts away from Google Search, out of desperation. Small publishers like this one are in trouble. No one in Congress has any idea what we’re talking about, so they don’t care.

The screwing around with the algo is so bad, I could publish a breaking exclusive story about Mitch McConnell rising from his coma and square dancing, and you’d never see it.

SOS.

Link to AdWeek article.