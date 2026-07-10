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SOS: USA Today, Cloudflare, Other Publishers Thinking of Leaving Google Search Before They Go Bankrupt: Google Is Trying to Kill Us (Read)

By Roger Friedman

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Google is trying to kill me. They’re trying to murder every publisher by directing search results to AI and away from links.

Google also plays with the algorithm. They launch constant “corrections” to the way their crawlers go through sites. The fluctuations they cause are maddening and disheartening. I spend all day trying to subvert their assault on this site. That’s why I have a DONATE Button on the top right corner. Staying alive is not easy.

Read the AdWeek article below. USA Today and Newsweek are among the victims, Cloudflare may redirect the sites it hosts away from Google Search, out of desperation. Small publishers like this one are in trouble. No one in Congress has any idea what we’re talking about, so they don’t care.

The screwing around with the algo is so bad, I could publish a breaking exclusive story about Mitch McConnell rising from his coma and square dancing, and you’d never see it.

SOS.

Link to AdWeek article.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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