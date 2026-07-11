Mick Jagger Says He Hopes the Stones will Tour Again, He Loved Singing on “You’re So Vain”: “These days, I’d get a credit”

Mick Jagger turns up in the New York Times today for a Q&A with David Marchese.

Of course, it’s to promote the Rolling Stones’ excellent new album, “Foreign Tongues.”

The main thing: he says he hopes the Stones will tour again, but he’s not promising anything.

Does ever think, This is the last show? Jagger says, “No. Maybe I have! I could get run over by a bus outside of my house. You never really know, do you? You don’t know what’s going to happen to you in life. But I personally hope to be able to tour. I like going places. I like meeting people. I like to go to weird countries to do shows.”

How does he feel about getting old? “There’s nothing good about it.” Does he have more wisdom? Mick replies: “I forgot all my wisdom. I might have had a couple of pearls drop, but I’ve already forgotten what they are. [Laughs] So no, it’s not particularly pleasant. You can’t do things as quickly as you want to. Physically you’ve got to be more careful. You know, when you’re playing football, they put you in goal a lot. I’m not very good at it!”

Marchese asks about how Mick came to sing on Carly Simon’s classic, “You’re So Vain.”

“I’m just the backing vocalist. I knew the producer, Richard Perry, who phoned me up and said, Can you do the backing vocals? I thought it was a great song. It was a big hit for her and I was never credited with a feature. These days, it would be “Carly Simon featuring Mick Jagger.” I’m louder than her on some of it.”

Great interview, great album. Let’s hope there’s more of each!