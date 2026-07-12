Lindsey Graham Official Death Report In, Suggests He Never Went to the Doctor or Took Care of Himself at All

Lindsey Graham died from aorta rupture stemming from hardening of arteries.

That’s the report from the Associated Press just now.

Graham was 71. From that report it’s pretty clear he never went to a doctor or took care of himself. At that age, you’re on statins, beta blockers, blood thinners, and many other medications — particularly if you’re flying all over the place.

It sounds like Lindsay wasn’t seeing a cardiologist. Really? At 71?

People will joke that hardening of the arteries was obvious considering blood flow to his brain was hindering his decision making process.

But seriously, that’s a little young to be in that much trouble considering Graham’s access to top medical care.

Donald Trump is lowering federal flags to half-mast, which is what he wouldn’t do for Jimmy Carter. The former president took care of himself and lived to be 100. I guess he got the last laugh.