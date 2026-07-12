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Lindsey Graham Official Death Report In, Suggests He Never Went to the Doctor or Took Care of Himself at All

By Roger Friedman

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Lindsey Graham died from aorta rupture stemming from hardening of arteries.

That’s the report from the Associated Press just now.

Graham was 71. From that report it’s pretty clear he never went to a doctor or took care of himself. At that age, you’re on statins, beta blockers, blood thinners, and many other medications — particularly if you’re flying all over the place.

It sounds like Lindsay wasn’t seeing a cardiologist. Really? At 71?

People will joke that hardening of the arteries was obvious considering blood flow to his brain was hindering his decision making process.

But seriously, that’s a little young to be in that much trouble considering Graham’s access to top medical care.

Donald Trump is lowering federal flags to half-mast, which is what he wouldn’t do for Jimmy Carter. The former president took care of himself and lived to be 100. I guess he got the last laugh.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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