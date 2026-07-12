Exclusive: Big Pink Stink in Woodstock Over The Band’s Levon Helm Studios Board Pushing Out Famed Drummer’s Daughter

There’s trouble at Big Pink.

That’s the famous painted pink house in Woodstock where The Band — one of the great rock and roll outfits of all time — recorded their classic music like “The Weight” and “I Shall Be Released.”

At the heart of The Band (originally Bob Dylan’s backing band) was drummer Levon Helm, who wrote a lot of the group’s hits and sang lead on them. Elton John named his famous song, “Levon,” for him. (Elton and Bernie Taupin cited The Band as one of their influences.) Levon Helm was also known for a bit of acting including memorably playing Loretta Lynn’s father in “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Helm died in 2012 from cancer after creating the now famed Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock years earlier. The building that housed it was called The Barn, situated on 18 beautiful acres. That’s where Helm started the Midnight Rambles jam sessions in 2004. Over time, such stars as Elvis Costello, Phil Lesh, Dr. John, Emmylou Harris, My Morning Jacket and Norah Jones joined Helm’s band in the Rambles.

According to reports, before Helm died in 2012, he told daughter Amy Helm — a singer/songwriter whose late mother was Libby Titus, herself well known in the music world as a songwriter and wife of Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen — and manager Barbara O’Brien to “keep it going.”

And so they did — until now. Details are scarce, but it seems like the board that runs the Studios has kicked Amy Helm out and ended the Midnight Rambles. Amy wrote on Instagram this weekend:

“I have been informed that the August 1st & 2nd Helm Family Midnight Rambles have been “postponed.”

“In time, I will be able to speak to the disturbing circumstances behind the current situation at my father’s home and recording studio.

“Neither I, nor our long time core staff, are currently part of Levon Helm Studios and have nothing to do with any decisions made or actions taken by the new “management.”

“What’s paramount to us right now is making sure that The Barn — both the legacy and the community of which we’re family — is safe and protected.

“It’s not only been my responsibility, but my privilege to carry on my Dad’s vision. Along with an endless family of musicians and friends who were close to him, we have honored his memory and music, and will continue to do so.

“My family and I are walking through this with faith in the legal system, and we thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support, it means so much to my family and me.”

I did speak to the general manager at the studios tonight, a named name Jonathan who confirmed Amy was no longer involved with her father’s business.

What happens next? Will the Midnight Rambles come back? And who is in control of Levon Helm Studios? No Helm at the helm might be an issue. Levon Helm was married to his third wife, Sandra, at the time of his death. This may turn out to a power struggle within the family.