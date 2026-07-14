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Report: Howard Stern Cutting Down to One Live Show a Week on Sirius, Dismisses a Dozen Staff, Will Use Reruns Rest of the Time

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: Howard Stern attends "Howard Stern's Birthday Bash" presented by SiriusXM, produced by Howard Stern Productions at Hammerstein Ballroom on January 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

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Remember last summer when people thought Howard Stern wasn’t coming back to Sirius XM?

Then he made a deal, signed in December, to stick around.

Now, Page Six reports that when Stern’s show fires up the fall season, he’ll be cutting way back.

The new schedule will be Howard live one day a week on Sirius, and the rest of the time play reruns or archive material.

Listen, he’s got enough past shows that no one will notice if it’s old or new.

Judge Judy does this. Her syndicated show has episodes from the 1950s, but the listeners all think they’re fresh out of the oven.

Howard is 72 and very rich. Who needs it, right? He’s keeping his inner circle like Gary, and life will go on.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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