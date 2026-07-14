Report: Howard Stern Cutting Down to One Live Show a Week on Sirius, Dismisses a Dozen Staff, Will Use Reruns Rest of the Time

Remember last summer when people thought Howard Stern wasn’t coming back to Sirius XM?

Then he made a deal, signed in December, to stick around.

Now, Page Six reports that when Stern’s show fires up the fall season, he’ll be cutting way back.

The new schedule will be Howard live one day a week on Sirius, and the rest of the time play reruns or archive material.

Listen, he’s got enough past shows that no one will notice if it’s old or new.

Judge Judy does this. Her syndicated show has episodes from the 1950s, but the listeners all think they’re fresh out of the oven.

Howard is 72 and very rich. Who needs it, right? He’s keeping his inner circle like Gary, and life will go on.