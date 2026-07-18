We’re waiting for tomorrow’s World Cup halftime show with baited breath.

According to Twitter account DrownedMadonna, the Material Senior Citizen will open the show that includes Justin Bieber, Shakira, and an appearance by Tom “Please come see Digger this fall” Cruise. There’s video of her rehearsal below.

Madonna is basking in the good press of her new “Confessions 2” album even if sales took a 73% dip in the second week.

Then there’s Justin Bieber. He rehearsed his part of the show today at a sporting goods event. At NY’s Fanatics store, Bieber disrobed for mindless fans and practiced atonal chanting. You can only wonder what he has planned for the World Cup TV audience tomorrow. (He always looks like he smells bad.)

And so we lurch toward the World Cup finale with America’s finest talent on display. Haven’t we angered the international community enough?