Emmys Choose 10 Actors We Won’t See on Show Including Laurie Metcalf, Jason Bateman, Richard Jenkins, Dakota Fanning, Charles Melton

The Emmy Awards are always self-defeating. This time, they’ve really lived up to the reputation.

They announced five categories they won’t be showing on the main Emmy telecast come September 14th. They include Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

So that includes Laurie Metcalf, Jason Bateman, Richard Jenkins, Dakota Fanning, Charles Melton, Linda Cardellini, David Harbour, COnstance Zimmer, Joy Sunday, Youn Yuh-jung, Richard Gadd, or Nick Offerman. It doesn’t matter that Metcalf has three Tony Awards, or that Youn Yuh-jung won an Oscar in 2021.

The other categories are: Writing and Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie as well as Writing For a Variety Series, which had been alternating with Writing For a Variety Special between the main and Creative Arts ceremonies.

All of these awards will be presented during the Creative Arts shows — which are not even streamed — on the preceding weekend. That means the winners will be known before the Emmys, so if you lost, you probably can’t come unless you buy a ticket.

The point is, the Emmys want to cut the length of the show. They will still have pointless reunions and tributes, but actually showing gratitude to the people who make the current TV shows is not important.

Sounds like a fun night!

Meantime, all the Hollywood guilds are furious. Read their response here:

“The DGA, SAG-AFTRA and the WGA issued the following joint statement in response to a decision by the Emmys to remove award categories from the live broadcast:

“The Emmys exist to celebrate the best of television and the artists who are central to bringing these stories to life. The decision to eliminate these categories from the primetime broadcast devalues the contributions of the talented people the Academy is meant to honor. An awards show dedicated to recognizing excellence should not reduce recognition for the artists whose work gives it meaning.”