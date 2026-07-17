Tom Cruise Piggybacking Publicity and Marketing on Wild Popularity of “The Odyssey” and World Cup to Plug Fall Movie “Digger”

Tom Cruise is out looking for an audience for his fall movie, called “Digger.”

Tom is appearing at the World Cup championship this Sunday for no reason other than to plug the movie. He’s either repelling off the stadium or flying over in a jet, or singing with Madonna. Pick one.

Cruise has also posted a video playing his “Digger” character, who looks a like Slim Pickens from “Dr. Strangelove.”

On top of that, Tom has attached himself to Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.” Cruise is very canny. Suddenly, he’s Nolan’s biggest fan. He was late to a screening Wednesday night but when he arrived he asked AMC Lincoln Square to run it again. He invited in all the theater’s staff, too, resulting in a Page Six item.

This is particularly strange since “Digger” is coming from Warner Bros, the studio Nolan left — for Universal — because they screwed up his last movie, “Tenet.”

What’s next? Look for Tom shoehorning “Digger” into “Spider Man” in two weeks. He’s going to be Zelig until “Digger” opens.