Box Office: Pow! “The Odyssey” Starts with Triumphant $17.6 in Previews, with Shows Playing Around the Clock for Nolan’s Masterpiece

Odysseus is coming home!

Yesterday, Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” a three hour masterpiece, arrived in spectacular fashion.

Previews brought in $17.6 million as theaters showed the movie around the clock, and audiences checked in even at 3am and 7am.

On social media, about 99% of the reaction from regular theatergoers was gushing with raves. And rightly so. “The Odyssey,” based on Homer’s 3,000 year old tales, is magnificently made cinema with Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, John Leguizamo, and Samantha Morton heading up an all star cast that also includes Charlize Theron and many more.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics score this morning “The Odyssey” stands at 96% fresh, with a ranking of 97 on the audience meter.

In some locations, you can’t even get a ticket to the movie, especially if you want to see it in IMAX.

But you don’t have to see it in IMAX. A big screen will suffice, at least the firs time you see it — because this is a movie that demands a couple of viewings.

So we’re off to the races! “The Odyssey” should have no trouble clearing $100 million this weekend, and maybe more like $125 million.

Also, this is the Best Picture of 2027, kids. No matter what good films come next, nothing can top this achievement. Look for Best Actor (Damon), Supporting Actress (Hathaway, Morton), Supporting Actor (John Leguizamo,Tom Holland) and more!