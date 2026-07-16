“SNL” Starts Annual Cast Clean Out Before New Season: 7 Year Vet Chloe Fineman Saying Goodbye — “It does feel like the right time”

Lorne Michaels is starting his annual cast clean out before season 52 of “Saturday Night Live.”

Leaving the cast is Chloe Fineman after seven seasons.

Fineman was a durable player but never really had a breakout character. She was kind of overshadowed first by Sarah Sherman, and then Ashley Padilla.

Still, we’ll no doubt see her on a sitcom soon. She’s very talented.

Fineman writes on Instagram: “It’s cliche to say this but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can’t really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you’re reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt.”

Who’s next? Hard to say what Michaels has in mind. The show continues to thrive with average of over 4 million viewers a week depending on the guest host and musical guest. Most of last year’s cast should return.