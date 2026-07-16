Stop The Presses! Venice Film Festival Opening Night: Rupert Murdoch OG Story “Ink” Directed by Danny Boyle, About How the UK Sun Became a Hit

The opening night of the Venice Film Festival should get a lot of tabloid attention.

The movie is “Ink,” based on the stage play by James Graham. It’s set in 1969 and it’s all about how Rupert Murdoch turned The Sun into the best selling newspaper in the UK.

Oscar winner Danny Boyle is the director.

Jack O’Connell, Claire Foy, and Guy Pearce are the stars.

It’s an unusual choice for Venice because “Ink” is very British and UK centric. There’s no American component, which leaves us thinking Venice may have the same trouble as Cannes did in May.

Are US studios holding back on Venice? We’re waiting to see how the fall festival circuit plays out. We already know that Tom Cruise in “Digger” will not be part of the mix, although it could turn up as the surprise screening for the New York Film Festival.

So far, “Ink,” has no American distributor. It would be ironic if Disney Searchlight picked it up, since that used to be a Murdoch company.

to be continued…

