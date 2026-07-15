Kardashian Bodyguard Dies in Motorcyle Accident, Family Starts GoFundMe Page for Expenses, So Far No Word from Kim, Kris, or Any of the Others

It’s time for Kim Kardashian to get out her big check book.

On July 4th, a bodyguard used by her and mom Kris Jenner did in a motorcycle accident in Hampshire, UK.

Mason Haynes would have celebrated his 53rd birthday on July 6th.

Now his family has started a Go Fund Me Page to raise $20,000 for expenses.

Excuse me? Not only could Kim and Kris pay for all of the funeral, they could pay off his mortgage and send his kids to college.

So far, there are crickets from the K’s, who always advertise their enormous, egregious wealth. On Go Fund Me, so far the highest donation is $500 from “Anonymous.” Please tell us the Kards aren’t behind it. They should send ten times that, at least!

Come on, ladies. Sell a handbag or two. Also, tell Kim’s bf, Lewis Hamilton, and her ex, Kanye West. Haynes protected them as well. He was reportedly on the security team in 2016 when Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Haynes’ family writes: Some people pass through life. Others leave a mark on everyone they meet. Mason Haynes was one of those rare, exceptional people.”

They continue: “The funds raised Will ensure Mason gets the send-off he truly deserves – a celebration of a life that touched so many people. Beyond that, they will help ease some of the immediate financial pressures that inevitably follows such a sudden and devastating loss. Your support will give Fay and their family the time and space to grieve, heal and begin rebuilding their lives, without Fay having to make impossible decisions that she could never have imagined she would have to face.”

As for the accident itself, it sounds pretty devastating. The Daily Mail reports “Hampshire Police say the crash involved two Harley-Davidson motorbikes, a BMW X3, and an LDV Maxus motorhome. The BMW driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving and drug driving. The driver of the campervan was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death by dangerous driving.”