Pop Great Lana del Rey Says She’s Dropping Two Albums Soon, One Called “Stove” and the Other a Companion Record — Will Finish in a Month

What did you do this summer?

Pop great Lana del Rey already finished one album, called “Stove.”

Now she says she’s completing a companion album, which will come out at the same time.

They’ll be ready to sent to the vinyl manufacturer “in about a month,” so maybe we’ll see them in the fall.

She writes: “Stove is so lovely and intact as it was intended to be-a classic album if I may say, a lot of of which we’ve toured and you’ve heard – but not all of it. Thank you to everybody involved. And as the years went by, came a beautiful, secondary album… ”

Her fans are waiting. Lana (real name Lizzy Grant) is going to the survivor of all this pop stuff 20 years from now. There will be a huge Renaissance and re-evaluation a la Joni Mitchell, trust me.