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Trump’s Latest Grift: Selling Wall Street a High Priced Subscription to Get His Truth Social Posts Early — About FREE Public Policy — And Pocketing Proceeds

By Roger Friedman

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On Truth Social, which he owns, Donald Trump posts a lot most days.

In the middle of the night, on weekends when he’s alone (Melania and Barron are elsewhere), Trump rails against foreign leaders, makes proclamations about cutting off countries, or bombing them.

Of course that should all be public knowledge delivered at the same time and available for free.

But now Truth Social is going to start selling their garbage in high priced subscriptions to Wall Street. Trump’s rich cronies will get his announcements before we do, for a price.

And the money goes to Trump.

It’s just another grift and exploitation of the White House and his position as president.

CNN, terrified of its potential new owners, reported it as if it were matter of fact. If Biden or Obama had done something like this, there would be speeches on the floor of Congress.

Meantime, Trump’s TelePrompter operator has reportedly made $100.000 from bets on Kalshi about what his boss will say in speeches. Gabriel Perez knew what Trump would say before he delivered the speeches, then put money on it on Kalshi. He’s been suspended, but Trump is no doubt proud of Perez for his smarts. Criminal behavior is something Trump rewards whole heartedly. Perez is probably up for a government appointment now!

It just never ends, the piggy behavior of Mr. Lard On. And his fans? They love it!

Trump is making a speech tonight, but ABC and NBC aren’t carrying it. CNN, MS NOW, and Fox News will, undoubtedly. CBS, the new Trump house organ? We’ll wait and see…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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