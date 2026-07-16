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Adam Driver, Miles Teller, Scarlett Johansson Will Open New York Film Festival with James Gray’s Cannes Hit, “Paper Tiger”

By Roger Friedman

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The New York Film Festival will really be a New York film festival!

Opening night is set for James Gray’s “Paper Tiger,” a big hit at Cannes this spring.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver reunite from “Marriage Story.” Miles Teller joins them.

“Paper Tiger” is described as a tense thriller set in Brooklyn and Queens in 1986. It is not about those three getting stuck on the BQE at rush hour, however.

“I’m immensely grateful to be welcomed back to this remarkable festival,” Gray says in a statement. “This deeply personal film is rooted in New York City; from my upbringing to life-changing family experiences. To be here, at the heart of art and cinema, with our cast and crew—many of whom are New Yorkers—is a privilege. Thank you to the entire New York Film Festival team. It is an honor.”

Neon will open “Paper Tiger” in October with a thirty foot tiger made from confetti hoisted onto Alice Tully Hall.

PS Last year’s New York Film Festival was a killer, so you should buy a ticket package ASAP.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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