Adam Driver, Miles Teller, Scarlett Johansson Will Open New York Film Festival with James Gray’s Cannes Hit, “Paper Tiger”

The New York Film Festival will really be a New York film festival!

Opening night is set for James Gray’s “Paper Tiger,” a big hit at Cannes this spring.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver reunite from “Marriage Story.” Miles Teller joins them.

“Paper Tiger” is described as a tense thriller set in Brooklyn and Queens in 1986. It is not about those three getting stuck on the BQE at rush hour, however.

“I’m immensely grateful to be welcomed back to this remarkable festival,” Gray says in a statement. “This deeply personal film is rooted in New York City; from my upbringing to life-changing family experiences. To be here, at the heart of art and cinema, with our cast and crew—many of whom are New Yorkers—is a privilege. Thank you to the entire New York Film Festival team. It is an honor.”

Neon will open “Paper Tiger” in October with a thirty foot tiger made from confetti hoisted onto Alice Tully Hall.

PS Last year’s New York Film Festival was a killer, so you should buy a ticket package ASAP.