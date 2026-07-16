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Trump Election Blather: Even Fox News’ Sean Hannity Cut Away from Ridiculous Claims After Less Than 30 Minutes, So Did CBS News, NewsNation

By Roger Friedman

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Donald Trump’s speech tonight was not a success.

Both ABC and NBC refused to air it in the first place.

CBS News, which he thinks is in his pocket, showed about 20 minutes of Trump’s outright lies and blathering about 2020 election results.

Then CBS Evening News patsy Tony Dokoupil came back on screen with Major Garrett. They ran a fact check and concluded that Trump was not telling the truth.

Over on Fox News, Trump’s bff Sean Hannity also bailed after less than 30 minutes. Fox News cut to Iran stories and the Canadian fires. Even Hannity couldn’t listen to Trump’s bizarre ranting.

Meanwhile, CNN and MS NOW cut in after five minutes and didn’t go back.

Even News Nation dumped the speech.

Even the most right-wing, conservative pundits knew that Trump was trying to lay the groundwork to disrupt the November mid terms.

Over at Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post, news of the speech was pushed down the page.

Maybe this act of insanity was just one too much. Will MAGA wake up? Stay tuned…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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